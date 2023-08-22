Fast Acting Tablets and Roll-On Uniquely Designed for Energy, Recovery and Relaxation

Hometown Hero CBD Introduces THC Wellness Products ORCA by Hometown Hero, a new line of cannabis products for high energy, deep recovery and relaxation needs, offers fast-acting, microdosed THC and CBD for precise endocannabinoid system activation without overstimulation.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hometown Hero CBD, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today unveiled its latest product offering for high energy, deep recovery and relaxation needs for the active lifestyle.

ORCA by Hometown Hero, a new line of wellness and performance products, breaks through the cannabis market with an innovative formula of fast-acting, microdosed THC and CBD for precise endocannabinoid system activation without overstimulation.

Selling for $24.99 and packaged in newly branded tins, each ORCA by Hometown Hero SKU contains 30 sugar-free, plant-based tablets, along with a list of ingredients and QR code to a certificate of analysis. The new ORCA lineup includes:

ORCA Energy

The perfect rapid onset microdose to amplify performance, ORCA Energy combines the benefits of water-soluble THC with a potent blend of essential nutrients to provide a natural boost of energy. Ingredients include:

Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC (2mg) for pain reduction and well-being

Biotin (1mg) and vitamin B-12 (200 mg) to help convert food to energy

Zinc (5 mg) to reduce inflammation

Thiamine (5 mg) to help metabolize energy

Caffeine (15 mg) to energize and enhance mental clarity

ORCA Recovery

Designed to enhance post-workout recovery, ORCA Recovery was developed for athletes to help improve muscle repair, reduce inflammation and enhance relaxation. Ingredients include:

Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC (2mg) for pain relief and well-being

L-Theanine (150 mg) for relaxation and stress relief

Riboflavin (15mg) to help the body produce energy

Magnesium (68 mg) to help with muscle relaxation and recovery

Manganese (7.5 mg) to support overall wellness

ORCA Relax

A soothing blend of CBD, CBN and lavender oil works synchronously to help alleviate daily stress. Ingredients include:

CBD isolate (25 mg) for stress relief

CBN isolate (5 mg) to help achieve tranquility

Lavender oil (20mg) for calm

“Orca by Hometown Hero highlights our innovative product pipeline for growth-minded consumers with high-functioning lifestyles,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO and cofounder of Hometown Hero CBD. “Whether you are an athlete, fitness enthusiasts or anyone with an active lifestyle, Orca’s specially curated product mix helps adult consumers boost wellness and amplify performance with relative ease.”

Hometown Hero CBD today also introduced its ORCA Max Strength Recovery Roll-on for targeted relief and fast recovery after strenuous activities. Selling for $59.99, ORCA Roll-on penetrates deep into the muscle, reducing inflammation while soothing joint pain and alleviating muscle soreness. Ingredients include:

Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC to reduce pain and inflammation

CBN (5mg) and CBD (25 mg)

Lavender oil (20 mg)

Menthol for cooling sensation and healing

Keep up with the latest updates here on bundled packages, samples and other ORCA product information.

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero CBD, headquartered in Austin, Texas, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, HHC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

