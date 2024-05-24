AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hometown Hero, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today announced it will donate 10% of all sales from May 26-27 to K9s for Warriors. Funds raised through holiday weekend sales will directly support K9s for Warriors’ mission to end veteran suicide by providing highly trained service dogs.

“As Memorial Day approaches, Hometown Hero recognizes the importance of honoring those fallen heroes who have served our country,” said Lukas Gilkey, cofounder of Hometown Hero and a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. “K9s for Warriors does incredible work in our community, and we are honored to contribute to their efforts. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting our veterans during this special Memorial Day event.”

Since its founding, Hometown Hero has supported organizations dedicated to helping veterans and their families, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and Operation Finally Home, among others. The company also provides a 15% discount to active and retired military service members on its premium line of hemp-derived and cannabidiol-based products, which are increasingly being used by veterans as an alternative to opioids.

“We recognize the profound sacrifices made by our veterans,” added Gilkey. “It is our mission to support their wellness by providing access and discounts to hemp-derived cannabinoids, which are benefiting veterans across the country.”

Last year, Hometown Hero donated $35,000 to K9s for Warriors to sponsor a pup named Delta to help a veteran in need. Delta, who was named after the elite Delta Force fighting unit, graduated in October from the K9’s For Warriors training program and is making an incredible impact.

Visit here to learn more about how Hometown Hero is supporting veterans.

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero, headquartered in Austin, Texas, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, HHC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit https://hometownhero.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

