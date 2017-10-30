HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income of $5.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, a $1.7 million, or 45.6% increase over net income of $3.8 million for the same period a year ago. The Company’s diluted earnings per share increased $0.08, or 36.4% to $0.30 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $0.22 per share for the same period in fiscal 2017. The increase in net income largely reflects the acquisition of TriSummit Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary TriSummit Bank (“TriSummit”) effective January 1, 2017 and additional increases in net interest income from organic loan growth.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year:

commercial loan portfolio originations increased $87.1 million, or 113.1% from $77.0 million to $164.1 million;

retail loan portfolio originations increased $5.8 million, or 7.8% from $74.6 million to $80.4 million; and

organic net loan growth, which excludes loans acquired through acquisitions and purchases of home equity lines of credit (“HELOCs”), was $43.2 million or 7.9% annualized.

“Our solid performance this quarter continues to demonstrate the successful execution of our strategic plan,” said Dana Stonestreet, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Our strong growth in loans and core deposits along with increased noninterest income and disciplined expense management have led to positive trends across all of our performance ratios. I could not be more proud of the HomeTrust team that continues to capitalize on the momentum in our new growing urban markets that is transforming HomeTrust from a rural mutual savings bank to a regional commercial bank. The cumulative impact of our team’s work over the past five years has positioned the Bank to make fiscal 2018 an inflection point for our financial performance and stockholder returns.”

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $24.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $21.1 million for the comparative quarter in fiscal 2017. The $3.4 million, or 16.3% increase was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in interest income driven by an increase in average-interest earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased $391.6 million, or 15.5% to $2.9 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $2.5 billion for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2017. The average balance of loans receivable for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 increased $513.4 million, or 27.8% due to the TriSummit acquisition and increased organic net loan growth, which was mainly funded by the cumulative decrease of $121.8 million, or 17.9% in average interest-earning deposits with banks, securities available for sale, and other interest-earning assets, an increase in average deposits of $256.0 million, or 14.2%, and an increase in average Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings of $134.2 million, or 25.1% as compared to the same quarter last year. Net interest margin (on a fully taxable-equivalent basis) for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 was 3.44%. We continue to utilize our leveraging strategy, where additional short-term FHLB borrowings are invested in various short-term liquid assets to generate additional net interest income, as well as increased dividend income from the required purchase of additional FHLB stock. During the three months ended September 30, 2017 our leveraging strategy produced an additional $967,000 in interest income at an average yield of 1.58%, while the average cost of the borrowings was 1.18%, resulting in approximately $245,000 in net interest income. During the same quarter in the prior fiscal year, our leveraging strategy produced an additional $999,000 in interest income at an average yield of 1.01%, while the average cost of the borrowings was 0.42%, resulting in approximately $589,000 in net interest income. Excluding the effects of the leveraging strategy, the net interest margin would be 3.72% and 3.97% for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Total interest income increased $5.1 million, or 22.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the same period last year, which was primarily driven by a $4.8 million, or 23.3% increase in loan interest income. The additional loan interest income was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans receivable which was partially offset by a $1.1 million, or 57.6% decrease in the accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans to $775,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 from $1.8 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2017, as a result of full repayments of several loans with large discounts in the previous fiscal year. This decrease in purchase discount accretion led to a 19 basis point decrease in average loan yields to 4.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 from 4.56% in the corresponding quarter last year. Excluding the effects of the accretion on purchase discounts on acquired loans, loan yields increased eight basis points to 4.24% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to 4.16% in the same period last year.

Total interest expense increased $1.7 million, or 100.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily related to average borrowings, consisting of short-term FHLB advances, increasing by $134.2 million to $668.1 million primarily due to funding for loan growth as well as a 76 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings during the quarter as compared to the same quarter last year. In addition, the TriSummit acquisition and recent deposit marketing initiatives contributed to a $186.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The overall average cost of funds increased 24 basis points to 0.55% for the current quarter as compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to the impact of the recent increases in the federal funds rate on our borrowings.

Noninterest income increased $336,000, or 7.9% to $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 from $4.2 million for the same period in the previous year, primarily due to a $125,000, or 6.5% increase in service charges on deposit accounts, a $126,000, or 12.9% increase in loan income from the gain on the sale of mortgage loans and various commercial loan-related fees, and a $306,000, or 75.9% increase in other income primarily driven by gains on an investment in a small business investment company.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 increased $2.0 million, or 10.2% to $21.1 million compared to $19.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.7 million, or 15.5% primarily as a result of the TriSummit acquisition and a $434,000 increase in stock-based compensation expense primarily driven by the increase in the Company’s stock price during the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period in fiscal 2017. In addition, the TriSummit acquisition led to additional noninterest expenses as shown in the cumulative increase of $775,000, or 9.9% in net occupancy expense, core deposit intangible amortization, and other expenses. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by the absence of $307,000 in merger-related expenses, and a $178,000, or 65.2% decrease in real estate owned (“REO”) related expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period last year. We continue to actively market our REO properties in an effort to minimize holding costs.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company’s income tax expense was $2.5 million, an increase of $86,000, or 3.5% compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016, reflecting an increase in taxable income. For the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, the Company incurred a charge of $133,000 and $490,000 related to the decrease in value of our deferred tax assets based on decreases in North Carolina’s corporate tax rate. The Company’s effective income tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was 31.1% compared to 38.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.2 billion at September 30, 2017 as well as June 30, 2017. Total liabilities remained constant as well at $2.8 billion at both dates. Deposit growth of $51.9 million, or 2.5% and the cumulative decrease of $47.5 million, or 11.3% in cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposits in other banks, and securities available for sale during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 were used to fund the $43.3 million, or 1.8% increase in total loans, the $49.9 million, or 33.3% increase in commercial paper, and reduce borrowings by $16.7 million, or 2.4%. The increase in net loans receivable was driven by $43.2 million of organic net loan growth. The increase of $2.2 million in loans held for sale was a result of volume increases from our expanded mortgage operations into newer market areas.

Total deposits increased $51.9 million, or 2.5%, during the quarter to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $56.1 million in our core deposits (which excludes certificates of deposit) as a result of recent deposit gathering initiatives, which were partially offset by a $4.3 million managed run off in our higher costing certificates of deposit and brokered deposits.

Stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2017 increased $7.8 million, or 2.0% to $405.5 million from $397.6 million at June 30, 2017. The increase was primarily driven by $5.6 million in net income, $1.2 million representing stock-based compensation, and $680,000 in a cumulative adjustment for the adoption of Accounting Standard Update 2016-09, “Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting.” As of September 30, 2017, HomeTrust Bank was considered “well capitalized” in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 Risk-Based, Total Risk-Based, and Tier 1 Leverage capital ratios of 11.53%, 11.53%, 12.35%, and 10.05%, respectively. In addition, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements as of that date.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $22.0 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at September 30, 2017 compared to $21.2 million, or 0.90% of total loans, at June 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses to total gross loans excluding acquired loans was 1.01% at September 30, 2017, compared to 1.03% at June 30, 2017.

There was no provision for losses on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016. Net loan recoveries totaled $846,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to net charge-offs of $341,000 for the same period during the prior fiscal year. Net recoveries as a percentage of average loans increased to (0.14)% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 from net charge-offs of 0.07% for the same period last fiscal year.

Nonperforming assets remained constant at $20.0 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, and were $22.7 million, or 0.82% of total assets, a year ago. Nonperforming assets included $14.1 million in nonaccruing loans and $5.9 million in REO at September 30, 2017, compared to $13.7 million and $6.3 million, in nonaccruing loans and REO, respectively, at June 30, 2017. Included in nonperforming loans are $5.2 million of loans restructured from their original terms of which $3.1 million were current at September 30, 2017, with respect to their modified payment terms. At September 30, 2017, $5.6 million, or 40.1% of nonaccruing loans were current on their required loan payments. Purchased impaired loans aggregating $6.5 million acquired from prior acquisitions are excluded from nonaccruing loans due to the accretion of discounts established in accordance with the acquisition method of accounting for business combinations. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.59% at September 30, 2017 compared to 0.58% at June 30, 2017, and 0.90% at September 30, 2016.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 1.50% at September 30, 2017 from 1.57% at June 30, 2017. Classified assets decreased 3.0% to $48.7 million at September 30, 2017 compared to $50.2 million at June 30, 2017 and were $57.1 million at September 30, 2016. Our overall asset quality metrics continue to demonstrate our commitment to growing and maintaining a high quality loan portfolio.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of September 30, 2017, the Company had assets of $3.2 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking through 42 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the “Piedmont” region, Charlotte, and Raleigh), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from our acquisition of TriSummit might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters might be greater than expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in HomeTrust’s latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission — which are available on our website at www.hometrustbanking.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2018 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 Assets Cash $ 38,162 $ 41,982 $ 36,978 $ 40,105 $ 32,081 Interest-bearing deposits 40,809 45,003 43,296 5,044 28,482 Cash and cash equivalents 78,971 86,985 80,274 45,149 60,563 Commercial paper 199,774 149,863 169,918 179,939 220,682 Certificates of deposit in other banks 110,454 132,274 138,646 150,147 153,431 Securities available for sale, at fair value 182,053 199,667 211,347 181,049 193,701 Other investments, at cost 38,651 39,355 35,269 32,341 31,509 Loans held for sale 7,793 5,607 4,328 4,998 8,832 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees 2,394,755 2,351,470 2,281,685 1,955,604 1,881,481 Allowance for loan losses (21,997 ) (21,151 ) (21,097 ) (20,986 ) (20,951 ) Net loans 2,372,758 2,330,319 2,260,588 1,934,618 1,860,530 Premises and equipment, net 62,614 63,648 64,172 54,496 53,981 Accrued interest receivable 9,340 8,758 8,849 7,792 7,729 Real estate owned (“REO”) 5,941 6,318 6,279 5,648 5,715 Deferred income taxes 55,653 57,387 59,661 52,259 52,087 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 86,561 85,981 85,371 81,033 80,444 Goodwill 25,638 25,638 25,638 13,098 12,673 Core deposit intangibles 6,454 7,173 7,931 5,868 6,486 Other assets 7,343 7,560 7,175 25,805 5,746 Total Assets $ 3,249,998 $ 3,206,533 $ 3,165,446 $ 2,774,240 $ 2,754,109 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 2,100,310 $ 2,048,451 $ 2,084,759 $ 1,786,165 $ 1,793,528 Borrowings 679,800 696,500 626,000 560,000 536,500 Capital lease obligations 1,931 1,937 1,942 1,947 1,953 Other liabilities 62,458 61,998 61,999 58,352 57,727 Total liabilities 2,844,499 2,808,886 2,774,700 2,406,464 2,389,708 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized (1) 190 190 189 180 180 Additional paid in capital 214,827 213,459 211,731 189,169 186,960 Retained earnings 197,907 191,660 186,894 186,620 183,637 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) shares (7,803 ) (7,935 ) (8,067 ) (8,199 ) (8,332 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 378 273 (1 ) 6 1,956 Total stockholders’ equity 405,499 397,647 390,746 367,776 364,401 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,249,998 $ 3,206,533 $ 3,165,446 $ 2,774,240 $ 2,754,109 (1) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 was 18,968,675; at June 30, 2017 was 18,967,875; at March 31, 2017 was 18,947,176; at December 31, 2016 was 18,000,750; and at September 30, 2016 was 17,999,150.

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2017 2017 2016 Interest and Dividend Income Loans $ 25,250 $ 24,971 $ 20,480 Securities available for sale 971 997 880 Certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing deposits 1,169 875 1,044 Other investments 506 448 387 Total interest and dividend income 27,896 27,291 22,791 Interest Expense Deposits 1,346 1,233 1,099 Borrowings 1,969 1,491 555 Total interest expense 3,315 2,724 1,654 Net Interest Income 24,581 24,567 21,137 Provision for Loan Losses — — — Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 24,581 24,567 21,137 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,039 1,862 1,914 Loan income and fees 1,102 951 976 BOLI income 562 512 562 Gain from sales of securities available for sale — 22 — Gain from sale of premises and equipment 164 — 385 Other, net 710 711 404 Total noninterest income 4,577 4,058 4,241 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,352 11,725 10,691 Net occupancy expense 2,349 2,583 2,061 Marketing and advertising 453 407 430 Telephone, postage, and supplies 685 818 612 Deposit insurance premiums 414 493 279 Computer services 1,545 1,854 1,427 Loss (gain) on sale and impairment of REO (146 ) 12 129 REO expense 241 145 144 Core deposit intangible amortization 719 758 650 Merger-related expenses — 69 307 Other 2,469 2,795 2,400 Total noninterest expense 21,081 21,659 19,130 Income Before Income Taxes 8,077 6,966 6,248 Income Tax Expense 2,510 2,200 2,424 Net Income $ 5,567 $ 4,766 $ 3,824

Per Share Data

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 Adjusted net income per common share:(1) Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Average shares outstanding: Basic 17,966,994 17,936,511 17,208,682 Diluted 18,616,452 18,568,587 17,451,295 Book value per share at end of period $ 21.38 $ 20.96 $ 20.25 Tangible book value per share at end of period (1) $ 19.81 $ 19.37 $ 19.31 Total shares outstanding at end of period 18,968,675 18,967,875 17,999,150 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 Performance ratios: (1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 0.70 % 0.61 % 0.55 % Return on assets – adjusted(4) 0.70 0.61 0.62 Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 5.55 4.83 4.22 Return on equity – adjusted(4) 5.58 4.88 4.74 Tax equivalent yield on earning assets(2) 3.90 3.91 3.70 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 0.46 0.31 Tax equivalent average interest rate spread (2) 3.36 3.45 3.39 Tax equivalent net interest margin(2) (3) 3.44 3.53 3.44 Tax equivalent net interest margin – adjusted(4) 3.72 3.82 3.97 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.67 119.99 120.47 Operating expense to average total assets 2.64 2.76 2.77 Efficiency ratio 72.30 75.66 75.38 Efficiency ratio – adjusted (4) 71.36 73.98 73.58 (1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.

(2) The weighted average rate for municipal leases is adjusted for a 34% federal tax rate since the interest from these leases is tax exempt.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(4) See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.78 % 0.82 % Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.59 0.58 0.61 0.82 0.90 Total classified assets to total assets 1.50 1.57 1.67 1.97 2.07 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans(1) 156.17 154.77 152.74 131.11 123.21 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92 0.90 0.92 1.07 1.11 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans excluding acquired loans(2) 1.01 1.03 1.10 1.16 1.22 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.14 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.07 Capital ratios: Equity to total assets at end of period 12.48 % 12.40 % 12.34 % 13.26 % 13.23 % Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 11.67 11.57 11.49 12.73 12.70 Average equity to average assets 12.55 12.59 12.36 13.23 13.10 (1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At September 30, 2017, there were $5.2 million of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $5.6 million, or 40.1% of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments. Purchased impaired loans acquired through bank acquisitions are excluded from nonaccruing loans due to the accretion of discounts in accordance with the acquisition method of accounting for business combinations.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.

Average Balance Sheet Data

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid(2) Yield/

Rate(2) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid(2) Yield/

Rate(2) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 2,361,522 $ 25,798 4.37 % $ 1,848,086 $ 21,070 4.56 % Deposits in other financial institutions 159,152 536 1.35 % 191,716 497 1.04 % Investment securities 189,920 972 2.05 % 196,889 880 1.79 % Other interest-earning assets(3) 208,422 1,138 2.18 % 290,722 934 1.29 % Total interest-earning assets 2,919,016 28,444 3.90 % 2,527,413 23,381 3.70 % Other assets 278,869 237,509 Total assets $ 3,197,885 $ 2,764,922 Liabilities and equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts 462,928 216 0.19 % 403,823 173 0.17 % Money market accounts 605,261 477 0.31 % 519,250 347 0.27 % Savings accounts 232,940 78 0.13 % 210,179 70 0.13 % Certificate accounts 449,839 575 0.51 % 430,791 509 0.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,750,968 1,346 0.31 % 1,564,043 1,099 0.28 % Borrowings 668,091 1,969 1.18 % 533,889 555 0.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,419,059 3,315 0.55 % 2,097,932 1,654 0.31 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 310,596 241,510 Other liabilities 66,808 63,184 Total liabilities 2,796,463 2,402,626 Stockholders’ equity 401,422 362,296 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,197,885 $ 2,764,922 Net earning assets $ 499,957 $ 429,481 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.67 % 120.47 % Tax-equivalent: Net interest income $ 25,129 $ 21,727 Interest rate spread 3.35 % 3.39 % Net interest margin(4) 3.44 % 3.44 % Non-tax-equivalent: Net interest income $ 24,581 $ 21,137 Interest rate spread 3.27 % 3.29 % Net interest margin(4) 3.37 % 3.35 % (1) The average loans receivable, net balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Interest income used in the average interest/earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $548,000 and $590,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively, calculated based on a federal tax rate of 34%.

(3) The average other interest-earning assets consists of FRB stock, FHLB stock, and commercial paper.

(4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 Retail consumer loans: One-to-four family $ 684,956 $ 684,089 $ 683,383 $ 608,118 $ 613,568 HELOCs – originated 152,979 157,068 160,083 156,615 161,679 HELOCs – purchased 162,518 162,407 160,829 173,511 169,007 Construction and land/lots 54,969 50,136 46,856 42,628 40,100 Indirect auto finance 142,915 140,879 132,959 129,132 122,115 Consumer 8,814 7,900 7,729 5,852 5,348 Total retail consumer loans 1,207,151 1,202,479 1,191,839 1,115,856 1,111,817 Commercial loans: Commercial real estate 753,857 730,408 706,277 531,321 487,997 Construction and development 209,672 197,966 177,087 129,370 109,507 Commercial and industrial 124,722 120,387 105,299 77,352 70,393 Municipal leases 100,638 101,175 101,776 101,730 101,400 Total commercial loans 1,188,889 1,149,936 1,090,439 839,773 769,297 Total loans 2,396,040 2,352,415 2,282,278 1,955,629 1,881,114 Deferred loan costs (fees), net (1,285 ) (945 ) (593 ) (25 ) 367 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees 2,394,755 2,351,470 2,281,685 1,955,604 1,881,481 Allowance for loan losses (21,997 ) (21,151 ) (21,097 ) (20,986 ) (20,951 ) Loans, net $ 2,372,758 $ 2,330,319 $ 2,260,588 $ 1,934,618 $ 1,860,530





Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 304,144 $ 310,172 $ 301,654 $ 244,148 $ 243,723 NOW accounts 464,992 469,377 480,405 413,867 407,109 Money market accounts 642,351 569,607 564,195 520,138 516,396 Savings accounts 230,944 237,149 249,330 210,283 208,992 Total core deposits 1,642,431 1,586,305 1,595,584 1,388,436 1,376,220 Certificates of deposit 457,879 462,146 489,175 397,729 417,308 Total $ 2,100,310 $ 2,048,451 $ 2,084,759 $ 1,786,165 $ 1,793,528

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio; tangible book value; tangible book value per share; tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; net income excluding merger-related expenses, certain state income tax expense, and gain from the sale of premises and equipment; earnings per share (“EPS”), return on assets (“ROA”), and return on equity (“ROE”) excluding merger-related expenses, certain state income tax expense, and gain from the sale of premises and equipment; and the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding acquired loans. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors.

Management elected to obtain additional FHLB borrowings beginning in November 2014 as part of a plan to increase net interest income. The Company believes that showing the effects of the additional borrowings on net interest income and net interest margins is useful to both management and investors as these measures are commonly used to measure financial institutions performance and against peers.

The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company’s capital and earnings ability over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders’ equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of our efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 Noninterest expense $ 21,081 $ 21,659 $ 19,130 Less merger-related expenses — 69 307 Noninterest expense – as adjusted $ 21,081 $ 21,590 $ 18,823 Net interest income $ 24,581 $ 24,567 $ 21,137 Plus noninterest income 4,577 4,058 4,241 Plus tax equivalent adjustment 548 579 590 Less realized gain on securities — 22 — Less gain on sale of premises and equipment 164 — 385 Net interest income plus noninterest income – as adjusted $ 29,542 $ 29,182 $ 25,583 Efficiency ratio 71.36 % 73.98 % 73.58 % Efficiency ratio (without adjustments) 72.30 % 75.66 % 75.38 %

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Total stockholders’ equity $ 405,499 $ 397,647 $ 390,746 $ 367,776 $ 364,401 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 29,704 30,157 30,635 16,795 16,759 Tangible book value $ 375,795 $ 367,490 $ 360,111 $ 350,981 $ 347,642 Common shares outstanding 18,968,675 18,967,875 18,947,176 18,000,750 17,999,150 Tangible book value per share $ 19.81 $ 19.37 $ 19.01 $ 19.50 $ 19.31 Book value per share $ 21.38 $ 20.96 $ 20.62 $ 20.43 $ 20.25

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible equity(1) $ 375,795 $ 367,490 $ 360,111 $ 350,981 $ 347,642 Total assets 3,249,998 3,206,533 3,165,446 2,774,240 2,754,109 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 29,704 30,157 30,635 16,795 16,759 Total tangible assets(2) $ 3,220,294 $ 3,176,376 $ 3,134,811 $ 2,757,445 $ 2,737,350 Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.67 % 11.57 % 11.49 % 12.73 % 12.70 % (1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

(2) Total tangible assets is equal to total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of net interest income and net interest margin as adjusted to exclude additional FHLB borrowings and proceeds from such borrowings:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield/ Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets $ 2,919,016 $ 28,444 3.90 % $ 2,527,413 $ 23,381 3.70 % Less: Interest-earning assets funded by additional FHLB borrowings (1) 245,000 967 1.58 % 395,000 999 1.01 % Interest-earning assets – adjusted $ 2,674,016 $ 27,477 4.11 % $ 2,132,413 $ 22,382 4.20 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,419,059 $ 3,315 0.55 % $ 2,097,932 $ 1,654 0.31 % Less: Additional FHLB borrowings 245,000 722 1.18 % 395,000 410 0.42 % Interest-bearing liabilities – adjusted $ 2,174,059 $ 2,593 0.48 % $ 1,702,932 $ 1,244 0.29 % Tax equivalent net interest income and net interest margin $ 25,129 3.44 % $ 21,727 3.44 % Tax equivalent net interest income and net interest margin – adjusted 24,884 3.72 % 21,138 3.97 % Difference $ 245 (0.28 )% $ 589 (0.53 )% (1) Proceeds from the additional borrowings were invested in various interest-earning assets, including: deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank, FHLB stock, certificates of deposit in other banks, and commercial paper.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of net income and earnings per share (EPS) as adjusted to exclude merger-related expenses, state tax expense rate change, and gain from sale of premises and equipment:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 Merger-related expenses $ — $ 69 $ 307 State tax expense adjustment (1) 133 — 490 Gain from sale of premises and equipment (164 ) — (385 ) Total adjustments (31 ) 69 412 Tax effect (2) 59 (26 ) 58 Total adjustments, net of tax 28 43 470 Net income (GAAP) 5,567 4,766 3,824 Net income (non-GAAP) $ 5,595 $ 4,809 $ 4,294 Per Share Data Average shares outstanding – basic 17,966,994 17,936,511 17,208,682 Average shares outstanding – diluted 18,616,452 18,568,587 17,451,295 Basic EPS EPS (GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP adjustment — — 0.03 EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Diluted EPS EPS (GAAP) $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP adjustment — — 0.03 EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Average Balances Average assets $ 3,197,885 $ 3,133,998 $ 2,764,922 Average equity 401,422 394,527 362,296 ROA ROA (GAAP) 0.70 % 0.61 % 0.55 % Non-GAAP adjustment — % — % 0.07 % ROA (non-GAAP) 0.70 % 0.61 % 0.62 % ROE ROE (GAAP) 5.55 % 4.83 % 4.22 % Non-GAAP adjustment 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.52 % ROE (non-GAAP) 5.58 % 4.88 % 4.74 % (1) State tax adjustment is a result of a decrease in value of our deferred tax assets stemming from recent decreases in North Carolina’s corporate tax rate.

(2) Tax amounts have been adjusted for certain nondeductible merger-related expenses.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the allowance for loan losses to total loans and the allowance for loan losses as adjusted to exclude acquired loans: