HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Homology Medicines, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is May 24, 2022

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Homology Medicines, Inc. (“Homology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FIXX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Homology securities between June 10, 2019 and February 18, 2022, (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company had overstated HMI-102’s efficacy and risk mitigation;

accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its

present form; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 10, 2019, Homology announced it had commenced enrollment of the HMI-102 Trial. Throughout the class period, defendants touted the progress of the trial and the efficacy of the therapy. However, these statements were false. Defendants failed to disclose that the Company had overstated HMI-102’s efficacy and risk mitigation, and therefore, it was unlikely the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form.

On February 18, 2022, Homology issued a press release disclosing that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) has been placed on clinical hold due to the need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study in response to observations of elevated liver function tests” and that “[t]he Company expects to receive an official clinical hold letter within 30 days.”

On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.26 per share, or 32.64%, to close at $2.60 per share on February 22, 2022.

