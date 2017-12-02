Honduran army enforces curfew after vote count stalls

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran security forces fanned out on Saturday to enforce a curfew as sporadic demonstrations continued over a contested presidential election that triggered violent protests that have killed at least three people.
