Honduran president hobbled after being implicated in brother’s bribery conviction

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez emerged battered from the trial and conviction of his brother on Friday after the U.S. Justice Department concluded that the evidence showed narcotraffickers had bribed the president and his party.
