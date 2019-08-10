Honduras to analyze any U.S. safe third country migration plan

Honduras will analyze any U.S. plan to have the Central American country act as a so-called safe third country to help contain migration north, but it has yet to receive any official proposal, the Honduran foreign minister said on Saturday.
