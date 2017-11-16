Honey Badger Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) announces the completion of the shares-for-debt settlement transaction previously announced in the November 2, 2017 News Release by issuing 2,934,421 common shares of the Company to certain subscribers of its flow-through shares at a deemed price of $0.05625 per share. The common shares are subject to a four-month hold period.

The Company may settle further debt obligations, relating to its obligation to indemnify subscribers of its flow-through shares, through the issuance of additional securities, although there can be no assurances that the Company will be able to reach settlement agreements with any other indemnified parties in this regard.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with exploration properties in Québec. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol “TUF”.

For more information about the Company visit www.honeybadgerexp.com or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-7029, [email protected]

Mia Boiridy, Investor Relations, (416) 364-7029, honeybadgerexp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.