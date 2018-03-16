Honey Badger Exploration Initiates Drilling Program at its Thunder Bay Silver Camp

TORONTO, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) announces that it has mobilized a drill to commence a 1,500 m drilling program at its Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Camp. The drilling program is anticipated to start tomorrow.

Earlier this year, the Company completed a systematic exploration program. Combining field measurements, historic data and airborne geophysics (electromagnetic and airborne magnetic), Honey Badger identified key structural controls on the polymetallic silver mineralization of its Beaver Silver Property. Scientific literature indicates that most of the high-grade polymetallic silver veins in the area are located at the junction of faults.

The selection of drill targets in the vicinity of the historic Beaver Mine (average historic grade of 0.25% silver) on the Beaver Silver Property was made possible through the integration of available geoscientific data and the construction of a 3D model of the structures known to host polymetallic silver mineralization. These intersections will be tested in the upcoming drill program.

Honey Badger’s current exploration program at the Thunder Bay Silver Camp also included the collection of rock samples from the Silver Mountain and Mink properties. These underwent spectral and geochemical analysis to examine alterations and were sent for assaying. Results are expected in the coming weeks.

About Honey Badger’s Thunder Bay Silver Camp

Honey Badger has secured a large land package in the historic Thunder Bay Silver District that totals 55.6 sq. km. The Thunder Bay Silver Camp includes three properties: the Beaver Silver Property, the Mink Property and the Silver Mountain Property. All three are prospective for multi-element silver mineralization similar to that of the Cobalt District. All properties are ideally located close to roads, power lines, infrastructure, and skilled labour force.

The geological and mining history of the Thunder Bay Silver district indicate a high potential for new discoveries in the region. The region remains under-explored or un-explored with modern exploration techniques and the Company considers that there is a good potential to discover additional silver mineralization, including nickel and cobalt, at its newly acquired Thunder Bay Silver Camp.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger Exploration is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-7029, [email protected]

or

Mia Boiridy, Investor Relations, (416) 364-7029, [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.