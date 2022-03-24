Honey Market Outlook 2022-2030: Consumption, Production, Trends, Forecast – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Pastili, HoneyTree Inc., United honey company, Wings Impex, Rochak Agro Food Products Private Limited, Darktaste Trading Private Limited, Good Health Food, Hangzhou Tienchu Miyuan Health Food Co., Henan Zhuoyu Bees Industry Co., Hubei Yangzijiang Apiculture Co., Yimin Beeproduct Co., Walker Honey Farm, Pure Sweet Honey Farms Inc, Blue Ridge Honey Company, Ashurst American Honey, Johnston Honey, Barkman Honey, Kallas Honey Farm, Peroni Honey, Dobriye Traditsii, Vito-House

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox has just published a new report: ‘World – Honey – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights’ . Here is a summary of the report’s key findings.

Honey Market Statistics

Imports 2,612.4 Million USD Exports 2,612.3 Million USD Top Importers U.S., Germany, Japan Top Exporters Brazil, Argentina, India

Honey Market Size

The global honey market was estimated at $X in 2021, picking up by X% against the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2018; afterwards, it flattened through to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

Honey Production

In value terms, honey production reduced modestly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak level at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

China (X tonnes) remains the largest honey producing country worldwide, comprising approx. X% of total volume. Moreover, honey production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Turkey (X tonnes), fourfold. Ukraine (X tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a X% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China amounted to +X%. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Turkey (+X% per year) and Ukraine (+X% per year).

Honey Exports

Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of honey increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the second year in a row after two years of decline. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a buoyant expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2019 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.

In value terms, honey exports rose remarkably to $X in 2021. In general, total exports indicated a prominent expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2019 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

Exports by Country

China (X tonnes) and Brazil (X tonnes) represented the main exporters of honey in 2021, recording near X% and X% of total exports, respectively. India (X tonnes) occupied the next position in the ranking, followed by Argentina (X tonnes), Ukraine (X tonnes) and Viet Nam (X tonnes). All these countries together held approx. X% share of total exports. The following exporters – Spain (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Hungary (X tonnes) and Uruguay (X tonnes) – together shaped X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by Poland, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest honey supplying countries worldwide were Brazil ($X), Argentina ($X) and India ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. Germany, China, Spain, Ukraine, Mexico, Hungary, Belgium, Viet Nam, Poland and Uruguay lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average honey export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Hungary ($X per tonne), while China ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Honey Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of honey increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the second year in a row after two years of decline. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a perceptible increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2019 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are likely to continue growth in the near future.

In value terms, honey imports expanded notably to $X in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated a resilient expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2019 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the peak figure in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes) represented the key importer of honey, making up X% of total imports. Germany (X tonnes) occupied a X% share (based on tonnes) of total imports, which put it in second place, followed by Japan (X%), the UK (X%), Poland (X%) and Spain (X%). The following importers – Belgium (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Saudi Arabia (X tonnes) and the Netherlands (X tonnes) – together made up X% of total imports.

Imports into the U.S. increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Poland (+X%), Belgium (+X%), Spain (+X%), Italy (+X%), Saudi Arabia (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%), the UK (+X%), Japan (+X%) and France (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Poland emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Germany experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. While the share of Poland (+X p.p.), the U.S. (+X p.p.), Belgium (+X p.p.) and Spain (+X p.p.) increased significantly in terms of the global imports from 2007-2021, the share of France (-X p.p.), Japan (-X p.p.) and Germany (-X p.p.) displayed negative dynamics. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported honey worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by Japan, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in the U.S. amounted to +X%. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Germany (+X% per year) and Japan (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average honey import price amounted to $X per tonne, increasing by X% against the previous year. Over the last fourteen years, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Saudi Arabia ($X per tonne), while Spain ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Natural honey.

Related Links

Honey Market

Sugar Market

Condensed Sweetened Milk

Caramel Market

Fructose and Fructose Syrup Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io