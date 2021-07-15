Breaking News
Honeywell International Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning July 21, 2021

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Honeywell International Inc. will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.honeywell.com/ .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

