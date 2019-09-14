Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Saturday he was seeking the support of U.S. lawmakers for the demands of his fellow protesters who have led months of streets demonstrations, including a call for free elections.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong seeks U.S. support for pro-democracy protests - September 14, 2019
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom’s supply - September 14, 2019
- U.S. stands ready to tap emergency oil reserve after Saudi attacks: DOE - September 14, 2019