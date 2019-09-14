Hong Kong activist seeks U.S. support for pro-democracy protests

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Saturday he was seeking the support of U.S. lawmakers for the demands of his fellow protesters who have led months of streets demonstrations, including a call for free elections.
