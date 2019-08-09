Hong Kong airport on alert ahead of fresh wave of protests

Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said on Friday only departing passengers with travel documents will be allowed to enter the terminal as anti-government activists gear up for a three-day rally to raise awareness among tourists entering the city.
