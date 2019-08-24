Hong Kong airport operating normally despite planned ‘stress test’ protest

Hong Kong’s airport and the roads and railways leading to it were operating normally early on Saturday despite plans by protesters to implement a “stress test” of transport links to the aviation hub early in the day.
