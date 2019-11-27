One of Hong Kong’s main highway links, the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, reopened early on Wednesday as a lockdown of the nearby Polytechnic University appeared to be drawing to a close with teams still combing the campus for remaining protesters.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong authorities appeal for calm as major highway reopens - November 26, 2019
- U.S. prosecutors open criminal probe of opioid makers, distributors - November 26, 2019
- Judge partly vacates convictions of opioid maker Insys’ founder, executives - November 26, 2019