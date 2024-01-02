‘I don’t have to motivate the team against China,’ says manager after 2-1 win in friendly played behind closed doorsHong Kong have beaten China for the first time in 29 years in a friendly football match in Abu Dhabi.Hong Kong’s 2-1 victory over China comes as the former British colony prepares to participate in the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968, when the territory was still under British rule. Continue reading…

