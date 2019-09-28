Hong Kong braces for busy protest timetable ahead of China National Day

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters were planning to rebuild “Lennon Walls” of anti-government graffiti on Saturday as they mark the fifth anniversary of the “Umbrella” street movement that gridlocked the Chinese-ruled city for weeks.
