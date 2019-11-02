Hong Kong braces for ’emergency’ protest call for autonomy

Hong Kong anti-government protesters are due to march on Saturday in what has been billed as a global “emergency call” for autonomy for the Asian financial hub that was guaranteed its freedoms when it returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
