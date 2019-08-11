Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as marchers set to defy police ban

Hong Kong protesters readied to take to the streets again on Sunday, defying a police ban on marches in the Chinese-controlled territory and continuing a restive weekend of demonstrations which saw police fire teargas overnight.
