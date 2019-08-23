Hong Kong braces for fresh protests, Canada stops staff travel to mainland China

Hong Kong is bracing for more anti-government demonstrations and a “stress test” of its international airport this weekend, as protests in the Asian financial hub show no signs of abating and diplomatic tensions between China and some Western nations rise.
