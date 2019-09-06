Hong Kong braces for weekend protests as leader fails to appease activists

Hong Kong is bracing for more demonstrations this weekend, with protesters threatening to disrupt transport links to the airport as embattled leader Carrie Lam’s withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill fails to appease some activists.
