Hong Kong campus protesters fire arrows as unrest spreads across Kowloon

Hong Kong protesters shot bows and arrows and hurled petrol bombs from a barricaded university on Sunday and police fired volleys of tear gas and blue liquid from water cannon as unrest spread across the Kowloon peninsula.
