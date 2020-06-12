Hong Kong, China governments reject UK ‘interference’ and ‘biased’ criticism

The Hong Kong government and China’s foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijing’s plans for national security legislation, saying it was “biased” and intervened in internal affairs.
