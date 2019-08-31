Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday and pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs in the latest in a series of chaotic clashes that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- One dead, nine wounded in France after suspected knife attack - August 31, 2019
- Dorian shifts, Georgia and Carolinas in path as well as Florida - August 31, 2019
- Hong Kong commercial centers paralyzed as protesters, police exchange petrol bombs and tear gas - August 31, 2019