HONG KONG , July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PSE Trading, a prominent fund dedicated to digital assets and cryptocurrencies, is pleased to announce that it has secured an 8-figure investment in its latest financing round, attracting esteemed institutions and industry veterans as contributors. Notably, Cipholio Ventures, a research-driven investment firm renowned for its expertise in cryptocurrencies, tokens, and blockchain projects, has joined as a key investor. This substantial funding infusion will amplify PSE Trading’s capabilities in digital asset management, empowering the firm to enhance its suite of associated services and further solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

The recent investment received by PSE Trading marks a pivotal milestone in the fund’s journey. With a multimillion-dollar infusion from renowned institutions and industry veterans, PSE Trading is poised to strengthen its position as a leading player in the realm of digital asset management. The involvement of Cipholio and other distinguished investors underscores the confidence and support garnered by PSE Trading within the industry.

PSE Trading is committed to adhering to Hong Kong’s compliance requirements and will conduct custodianship in accordance with the highest standards of regulatory compliance. The fund will be diligently managed by Ceffu, an institution known for its compliance and insurance coverage in asset custody services.

“As a premier cryptocurrency asset fund, PSE Trading aims to provide global digital currency investors with a more secure, compliant, and efficient platform for their investment needs,” stated Paul Wang, Founding Partner at PSE Trading. “We are dedicated to offering structured customized value investment risk management products for the global digital asset industry, while actively fostering the free circulation of digital asset values.”

PSE Trading’s establishment of its multimillion-dollar fundraising reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth and development of the digital asset ecosystem. By offering professional products and services, PSE Trading aims to empower investors worldwide and facilitate the responsible and profitable management of digital assets.

About PSE Trading

PSE Trading is a renowned cryptocurrency asset fund that specializes in digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Committed to providing safe, compliant, and efficient products and services, PSE Trading offers customized value investment risk management solutions for the global digital asset industry. The fund promotes the free circulation of digital asset values, ensuring a thriving and dynamic ecosystem for investors worldwide.

About Cipholio

Cipholio Ventures is a research-driven investment firm specializing in cryptocurrencies, tokens and blockchain projects that have the potential to reshape trillion-dollar markets. Serving as a bridge to connect people, technology and capital in the decentralized world, Cipholio aims to seek opportunities in Web3, DeFi, GameFi, metaverses and layer-2 technologies based on a deep understanding of the industry.

