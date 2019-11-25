Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide after months of protests

Hong Kong’s democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers on Sunday to vote following six months of anti-government protests in the embattled city.
