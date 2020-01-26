Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park to be closed from Sunday to help prevent spread of virus: CCTV

Hong Kong’s popular amusement parks Disneyland and Ocean Park are closed from Jan. 26 to help prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.
