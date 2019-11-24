Hong Kong district council elections begin peacefully on Sunday morning

Voting at district council elections in Hong Kong began peacefully on Sunday morning, with no signs of a major police presence at polling booths monitored by Reuters despite nearly six months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-controlled city.
