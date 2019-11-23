Hong Kong district shows why Sunday’s local election is a key test

Nearly six months of anti-government protests are set to thrust Hong Kong’s lowest-tier of government onto the international stage on Sunday with elections that will be a test of support for the embattled administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
