Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) made a $39 billion takeover approach to the London Stock Exchange Plc on Wednesday, aiming to create a global trading powerhouse and thwart the latter’s $27 billion acquisition of financial data provider Refinitiv.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong Exchange in $39 bln bid for LSE, rivaling Refinitiv deal - September 11, 2019
- Purdue Pharma reaches tentative opioid settlement with some: sources - September 11, 2019
- UK’s worst-case no-deal Brexit plan confirms scenario’s ‘severe risks’: Labour Party - September 11, 2019