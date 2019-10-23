Hong Kong extradition bill officially killed, but move unlikely to end unrest

Hong Kong’s legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but the move was unlikely to end months of unrest as it met just one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters.
