Hong Kong extradition protesters escalate fight in suburbs

Tens of thousands rallied in a large Hong Kong suburb on Sunday, driven by abiding anger at the government’s handling of an extradition bill that has revived fears of China tightening its grip over the ex-British colony and dismantling its freedoms.
Related Articles
Top Trends in Healthcare Chatbot Market Predicted to Reach USD 470 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research
4 mins ago
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RICK
4 mins ago