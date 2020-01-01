Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year’s Day anti-government march

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to join a New Year’s Day march on Wednesday as anti-government demonstrations that have embroiled the Chinese-ruled city for over half a year spill into 2020.
