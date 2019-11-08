Hong Kong girds for more protests; student in critical condition

Hong Kong authorities readied on Friday for a series of student demonstrations and further weekend protests, the latest in more than five months of anti-government unrest that has sparked the Chinese-ruled city’s worst crisis in decades.
