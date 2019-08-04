Hong Kong’s government said violence and illegal protests were pushing the city to an “extremely dangerous edge”, as police fired multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters on Sunday and Beijing said it would not let the situation persist.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Walmart massacre in Texas probed as domestic terror case - August 4, 2019
- Hong Kong government: protests are pushing city to ‘extremely dangerous edge’ - August 4, 2019
- Democrats target Trump rhetoric after deadly mass shootings - August 4, 2019