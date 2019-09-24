Hong Kong leader hopes peaceful, rational dialogue can help solve crisis

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hopes peaceful and rational dialogue will help find a way out of the protests gripping the former British colony, she said on Tuesday, as she prepares to engage with members of the community this week.
