Hong Kong leader increases funds to tackle coronavirus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday increased a relief fund to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak as she urged residents to accept the government’s quarantine plans for returning passengers from a cruise ship stranded in Japan.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea’s Moon flags steps for virus-hit economy, boosting rate cut expectations - February 17, 2020
- Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty - February 17, 2020
- Samsung offers phone delivery service for test use to ride out coronavirus impact - February 17, 2020