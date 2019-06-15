Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will meet the media at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, a government statement said, amid reports the government will suspend a proposed bill on extradition to mainland China that sparked protests.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong leader Lam to meet media at 3 p.m. on Saturday: statement - June 15, 2019
- Hong Kong media say controversial extradition bill may be suspended - June 15, 2019
- China denies hit and run as pressure builds on Duterte to speak up - June 15, 2019