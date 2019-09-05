Hong Kong leader says China ‘respects and supports’ withdrawal of extradition bill

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday that China “understands, respects and supports” her government’s move to formally withdraw an extradition bill, part of measures she hoped would help the city “move forward” from months of unrest.
