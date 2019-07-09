Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is dead after mass protests

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the territory’s biggest political crisis in decades was dead, admitting that the government’s work on the bill had been a “total failure”.
