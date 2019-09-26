Hong Kong leader to hold first community talks in bid to end crisis

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam will hold her first talks with members of the public on Thursday in a bid to resolve a political crisis that has fueled nearly four months of sometimes violent protests and plunged the city into chaos.
