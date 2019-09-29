Hong Kong leader to leave town despite sending invites for National Day party

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up pro-democracy protesters on Sunday as the government announced the city’s leader Carrie Lam will be out of town for China’s Oct. 1 National Day, despite her sending out invitations for celebrations at home.
