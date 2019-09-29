Hong Kong leader to leave unrest behind to spend National Day in China

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and pepper spray to break up anti-government protesters on Sunday as the government announced city leader Carrie Lam will be out of town for China’s Oct. 1 National Day celebrations, removing a possible new flashpoint.
