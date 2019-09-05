Hong Kong leader to meet media after killing extradition bill

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to address the media on Thursday, a day after she withdrew a controversial extradition bill that has triggered mass protests and plunged the Chinese territory into its worst political crisis in decades.
