Hong Kong leader’s policy speech to focus on housing in bid to regain support

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam will focus on land and housing initiatives in her annual Policy Address on Wednesday, seeking to restore confidence in the city’s future amid four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.
