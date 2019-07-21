Hong Kong locks down as thousands gather for latest anti-extradition bill rally

Thousands gathered in sweltering heat in Hong Kong on Sunday for the latest in a series of mass protests over an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled financial hub into crisis and revived public opposition to Beijing’s tightening grip.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Oman urges Iran to let seized tanker depart: state TV - July 21, 2019
- Iran says it is ready for any scenario, warns of escalating UK tension - July 21, 2019
- All 23 crew of seized British-operated tanker are safe: Iranian TV - July 21, 2019