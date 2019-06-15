Hong Kong media reported on Saturday the city’s government would suspend a proposed law on extradition to mainland China that sparked widespread anger and violent protests, with leader Carrie Lam planning to address reporters later in the day.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong leader Lam to meet media at 3 p.m. on Saturday: statement - June 15, 2019
- Hong Kong media say controversial extradition bill may be suspended - June 15, 2019
- China denies hit and run as pressure builds on Duterte to speak up - June 15, 2019