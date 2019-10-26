Hong Kong medics join anti-government protests to ‘resist tyranny’

Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the city’s financial center on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.
