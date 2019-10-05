Hong Kong metro stays shut after night of violent protests

Hong Kong’s metro system will stay shut on Saturday, the rail operator said, paralyzing transport in the Asian financial hub after a night of chaos in which police shot a teenage boy and pro-democracy protesters torched businesses and metro stations.
